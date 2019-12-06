French Montana is home from hospital.

The 35-year-old rapper was rushed to a medical facility last month after experiencing exhaustion, dehydration, stomach pains and an irregular heart rate and after almost two weeks being treated, he was allowed to return to his house by doctors at West Hills Hospital in San Fernando Valley earlier this week.

However, according to TMZ, French has been ordered to spend at least a month on bed rest, meaning he will be unable to promote his new album 'Montana' as he can't work, travel, exercise, perform or party.

Doctors believe French's symptoms were the result of seriously overworking himself and following his stint in hospital, his elevated heart rate has now returned to normal.

It was previously claimed the 'Unforgettable' rapper's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned.

French had shared a brief update on Instagram last week, revealing he was in the intensive care unit (ICU), and a board on the wall of his room revealed hospital staff were trying to ''manage pain'' for him, but revealed a few days later he had been moved to another ward.

He had a number of visitors to keep his spirits up, including Meg Thee Stallion, and it was recently revealed he's also been in touch with his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian as she has been worried about him.

A source said: ''Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on.''

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies had actually been called to the rapper's house over reports of a suspected robbery - which turned out to be a false alarm - but they were so concerned by French's condition that they summoned an ambulance to take him to hospital. He was quickly transported there, where he was treated with IV fluids.