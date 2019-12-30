French Montana has splashed out on a $1.5 million supercar.

The rapper had the blue Bugatti delivered to his house in Las Vegas on Sunday night (29.12.19) as a present to himself after a difficult year, TMZ reports.

Back in November, French was rushed to hospital with cardiac issues.

An ambulance was called to the 35-year-old rapper's Calabasas home when Montana started suffering from ''stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate''. L.A. County Sheriff's deputies had actually been called to the house at 1.30pm over reports of a suspected robbery - which turned out to be a false alarm - but they were so concerned by French's condition that they summoned an ambulance to take him to hospital. He was quickly transported to a San Fernando Valley hospital, where he was treated with IV fluids.

Doctors believe French's symptoms were the result of seriously overworking himself and following his stint in hospital, his elevated heart rate has now returned to normal. It was previously claimed the 'Unforgettable' rapper's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned.

When he was moved out of intensive care, he shared a photo of himself taken in hospital and wrote: ''Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I'm finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana (sic)''

He has had a number of visitors to keep his spirits up and it was revealed he had also been in touch with former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian as she has been worried about him.

A source shared at the time: ''Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on.''