French Montana is suffering from dehydration and exhaustion.

The 'Unforgettable' hitmaker was taken to hospital last Thursday (21.11.19) and it is still unclear whether he will be released in time for Thanksgiving later this week as doctors are still running tests and keeping the rapper under observation.

Sources told TMZ French's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned, and he still has a raised heart rate and stomach pains.

French shared a brief update on Instagram earlier this week, revealing he was still in an intensive care unit (ICU), and a board on the wall of his room revealed hospital staff were trying to ''manage pain'' for him.

He has had a number of visitors to keep his spirits up, including Meg Thee Stallion, and it was recently revealed he's also been in touch with his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian as she has been worried about him.

A source said: ''Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on.''

The 35-year-old rapper had been rushed to hospital with cardiac issues when he started suffering from ''stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate''.

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies had actually been called to the house at 1.30pm over reports of a suspected robbery - which turned out to be a false alarm - but they were so concerned by French's condition that they summoned an ambulance to take him to hospital. He was quickly transported there, where he was treated with IV fluids.