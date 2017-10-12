French Montana thinks Khloé Kardashian will be a ''great mom''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and her former lover - who she dated for several months in 2014 - is very happy for her.

Asked about the pregnancy rumours, French told The Blast: ''Congratulations to her. She'll be a great mom.''

Meanwhile, Khloé recently admitted she loves the ''simpler life'' she has in Cleveland with basketball player Tristan rather than her hectic Los Angeles existence.

Khloé - who previously lived in Dallas with then-husband Lamar Odom - said: ''For the past eight months, I have been basically bicoastal.

''It is gruelling, but I like being in Cleveland -- it's a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It's very [much] like my old life.''

And on the recent season premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', 33-year-old Khloé - who hasn't confirmed her pregnancy - played coy when asked when she wants to have a baby with Tristan.

She said: ''I mean, I really don't know. I honestly wish we could just be together. When you make plans, God laughs.

''Tristan and I within the next 70 years we will hopefully have kids together. And if not, it'll just be him and I clubbing it up, rosé all day, living life on a yacht.''

While Khloé enjoys life in Cleveland, it was recently reported Tristan is househunting in California.

The 26-year-old sportsman had been planning to rent in the city so he had his own base, but after the former 'X Factor' presenter discovered she was pregnant, he decided to find a permanent residence with a budget of $20 million and is said to belooking for a place in Bel Air, Beverly Hills or the Hollywood Hills.

Though Khloé has her own property in California, her Calabasas residence is around an hour's drive away from the city and Tristan wants to be closer.