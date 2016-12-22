The Pop That hitmaker, who was born in Morocco, reveals he was outraged to hear how Adam Saleh, a popular YouTube star, and a friend had allegedly been treated after his video protest about the incident went viral earlier this week (begs19Dec16).

Saleh, who is known for staging pranks and posting them online, claims this time he was not joking around, insisting it was a simply case of racial profiling.

Delta officials have denied the allegations, stating: "Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight."

However, French, who is Muslim, has already sided with Saleh and has vowed never to fly on Delta again.

"I don't like speaking on things like this but this struck a nerve," he wrote on Instagram. "I have a mother that doesn't speak English and discrimination like this makes me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick."