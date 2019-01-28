Freida Pinto has vowed she will never work with Woody Allen again following the allegations of sexual assault against him.
Freida Pinto has vowed to never work with Woody Allen again.
The 83-year-old director has long been accused of sexually abusing his ex-partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 when she was just seven years old, and the allegations have resurfaced in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.
Woody has always strongly refuted the allegations and has accused his ex Mia of inventing the story to hurt his reputation.
At the end of 2018, model Babi Christina Engelhardt claimed she'd had an eight-year affair with Woody which began back in October 1976 when he was 41 and she was just 16.
Frieda, 34, played the character Dia in Allen's 2010 drama comedy 'You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger', however, she would not work with him again as she wants to show solidarity with those who have spoken out against the filmmaker and stated she's sticking to what her ''gut instinct'' tells her.
In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''No absolutely not. I wouldn't work with him because I'm in solidarity with women who have come out with their stories, whether they are proven or not. I'm just going to stick to what my gut instinct tells me.''
The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star also spoke about her career and insists she is no longer ''desperate'' for roles now she has established herself in the movie business.
She said: ''I'm 34 years old; I've worked for 11 years in this industry. I'm not desperate and I will never be desperate.''
The Indian actress - who often plays the love interest of the main character in her films - has confessed that although she holds strong feminist values, she has previously taken roles that today would oppose her principles.
When asked whether she saw a contradiction between her feminism and some of her previous roles, she said: ''Completely! There was no way I agreed with so much I did in my early career!''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Afshin Ghaffarian was severely punished at school in Iran for expressing himself through dance in...
With this darkly edgy romance, Winterbottom adapts his third Thomas Hardy novel, Tess of the...
The history of the oil industry in Arabia is reduced to a fast-paced adventure movie...
Immortals follows the epic tale of a blood-thirsty King, Hyperion as his brutal and murderous...
Like 300 on acid, this outrageously violent Greek mythology epic bludgeons us into submission as...
Rebooting this franchise seemed somewhat iffy until we heard it would involve Weta performance-capture technology...
Will Rodman, is a scientist who's hugely dedicated to his job in the hope that...
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Inventive camerawork and raw performances bring this powerful true story to vivid life. So it's...
Slumdog Millionaire, which is based on the novel Q&A by Indian diplomat/novelist Vikas Swarup, could...