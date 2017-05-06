Freida Pinto wants to meet men the ''traditional way''.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire actress - who was previously in a relationship with Dev Patel - is currently ''very single'' and though she enjoys going out on dates, she won't be resorting to apps like Tinder in order to find love.

Speaking to Red magazine, Freida said: ''Dates are fun: you meet new people and sometimes you become good friends and other times, pfft.

''You think, I never want to see that crazy person again. I meet people the traditional way.''

The 32-year-old actress has also ruled out the possibility of having any children at the moment as she is committed to figuring out herself.

She said: ''It's about figuring out who I am first.

''The job of motherhood is far more important than being an actress. You can only raise an empathetic child if you have empathy towards yourself.''

Though Freida and Dev are no longer together, she admits she was very ''proud'' when he was recently nominated for an Oscar for his role in 'Lion' and can't understand why she wouldn't stay on good terms with him.

She said: ''How could I not feel proud? He was fantastic in the film. At the end of the day he's a fellow actor and my friend.

''I have never believed in not being on good terms with anyone I've dated.

''It's pointless. People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful. I'm not a love guru.

''I don't have tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest.''