Freida Pinto had an existential crisis after finding fame.

The 34-year-old actress rose to fame by starring alongside Dev Patel in 'Slumdog Millionaire' and says the worldwide success she received after making her debut in the Danny Boyle directed movie was great until she ''lost'' her confidence and spontaneity.

She said: ''I was riding the waves and going to all the fashion weeks on the front row. And travelling first class, and holidays and blah blah blah. And every director I wanted to meet wanted to meet me too.''

Before adding: ''Yes, I felt like people around me knew more how to do things. All I had was instinct. I lost the innocence that comes with confidence. The blind faith. Spontaneity.''

Freida decided to turn her back on the film industry for a while and turned down movie roles because she felt they weren't right for her.

Asked if she turned her back on the industry, she admitted to G2 magazine: ''Yeah, I did. And it cost me two and a half years. I didn't work for two and a half years. I thought: is this something I really want to do, or am I just doing it because I got this amazing start to my career and now this is all I know how to do? ... I didn't know if I'd ever get a job again because out of sight could be so out of mind. Yes [I was offered roles], but - trust me - they were not worth my time. The films were big, but the roles were not good enough to regret.''