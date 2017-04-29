Freida Pinto is ''proud'' of her ex-boyfriend Dev Patel.

The 32-year-old actress and her 'Slumdog Millionaire' co-star ended their seven-year relationship in 2014 but have remained friends and Freida is thrilled about Dev's success with his latest movie 'Lion'.

She told Red magazine: ''At the end of the day he's a fellow actor and my friend. I've seen the hard work he's put in, and seeing it pay off [by winning the BAFTA] is the most beautiful thing.

''How could I not feel proud? He was fantastic in that film ['Lion'].''

Freida also revealed that she had learned from their relationship.

She said: ''People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful.

''I'm not a love guru. I don't have any tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest.

''When you're in a relationship, you're in a relationship. You're in it because you love the person.

''Things like age and wealth, none of it matters. You make it work, that's it.''

Dev, 26, is currently dating Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Freida recently hinted that her split from Dev was caused by a midlife crisis she had at 28.

She explained: ''For me it started at the age of 28, 29. Maybe it's the body. Maybe it's something about moving into womanhood from being a girl. You start asking, 'What do I really want?'

''There comes a point where you've got everything you want - career, love, family - but you've ignored yourself. Life hits you and you think, 'What about me? What do I really want?'

''You can be with someone and it can be really good for your growth. That's what Dev was for me. The seven years I was with him were so impactful. But I ended up being single when I started thinking about these other things.''