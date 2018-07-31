Freida Pinto doesn't worry about being fashionable or following trends as she'd rather make her own ''statements''.
Freida Pinto wants to make her own ''fashion statements''.
The 33-year-old actress believes that ''confidence'' is key and though she likes to be ''put together'', she doesn't always worry about following trends so long as she's happy with her outfit.
In an interview with Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine, Freida said: ''There's a limit to how much you can be obsessed with the way you look and the way others perceive you, there has to be a level of confidence where you know within you who you are.
''So I can walk out of my apartment without make-up and it doesn't matter. For me, that is what I perceive as being strong. I like to be put-together, I love fashion, but I also like dressing it down and I love not being on point all the time, or following a trend all the time. I like having my own sense of style and making my own statement.
''So, I feel, as long as it doesn't border on insecurity or obsession, it's beautiful to be using fashion as a meaning of expression. To be using jewellery or clothes, whether that's just jeans and a T-shirt or high jewellery, as a mode of expressing yourself.''
The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress is a Cartier ambassador for the jewellery line's new Coloratura collection - which celebrates colour and diversity - and uses her platform as a role model to inspire girls and young women.
Freida said: ''Cartier came to me and said that the women that they've selected [to be ambassadors] are the women that they also consider to be fearless and bold, so for me to use the platform that Cartier already has - it's not just to sell jewellery.
''It's using their platform because a lot of young girls and women like looking at their jewellery, whether they can buy it or not. It's aspirational. And I can use that to inspire people.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Afshin Ghaffarian was severely punished at school in Iran for expressing himself through dance in...
With this darkly edgy romance, Winterbottom adapts his third Thomas Hardy novel, Tess of the...
The history of the oil industry in Arabia is reduced to a fast-paced adventure movie...
Immortals follows the epic tale of a blood-thirsty King, Hyperion as his brutal and murderous...
Like 300 on acid, this outrageously violent Greek mythology epic bludgeons us into submission as...
Rebooting this franchise seemed somewhat iffy until we heard it would involve Weta performance-capture technology...
Will Rodman, is a scientist who's hugely dedicated to his job in the hope that...
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Inventive camerawork and raw performances bring this powerful true story to vivid life. So it's...
Slumdog Millionaire, which is based on the novel Q&A by Indian diplomat/novelist Vikas Swarup, could...