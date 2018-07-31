Freida Pinto wants to make her own ''fashion statements''.

The 33-year-old actress believes that ''confidence'' is key and though she likes to be ''put together'', she doesn't always worry about following trends so long as she's happy with her outfit.

In an interview with Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine, Freida said: ''There's a limit to how much you can be obsessed with the way you look and the way others perceive you, there has to be a level of confidence where you know within you who you are.

''So I can walk out of my apartment without make-up and it doesn't matter. For me, that is what I perceive as being strong. I like to be put-together, I love fashion, but I also like dressing it down and I love not being on point all the time, or following a trend all the time. I like having my own sense of style and making my own statement.

''So, I feel, as long as it doesn't border on insecurity or obsession, it's beautiful to be using fashion as a meaning of expression. To be using jewellery or clothes, whether that's just jeans and a T-shirt or high jewellery, as a mode of expressing yourself.''

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress is a Cartier ambassador for the jewellery line's new Coloratura collection - which celebrates colour and diversity - and uses her platform as a role model to inspire girls and young women.

Freida said: ''Cartier came to me and said that the women that they've selected [to be ambassadors] are the women that they also consider to be fearless and bold, so for me to use the platform that Cartier already has - it's not just to sell jewellery.

''It's using their platform because a lot of young girls and women like looking at their jewellery, whether they can buy it or not. It's aspirational. And I can use that to inspire people.''