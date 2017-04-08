Freida Pinto has opened up about her split from Dev Patel in 2014 but insists that the pair are still good friends.
Freida Pinto has hinted that her split from Dev Patel was caused by a midlife crisis at 28.
The 32-year-old actress and her 'Slumdog Millionaire' co-star ended their seven-year relationship in 2014 and Freida has admitted that a lot of things in her life changed when she started questioning herself.
She told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: ''For me it started at the age of 28, 29. Maybe it's the body. Maybe it's something about moving into womanhood from being a girl. You start asking, 'What do I really want?'
''There comes a point where you've got everything you want - career, love, family - but you've ignored yourself. Life hits you and you think, 'What about me? What do I really want?'
''You can be with someone and it can be really good for your growth. That's what Dev was for me. The seven years I was with him were so impactful. But I ended up being single when I started thinking about these other things.
''For the first time, I finally understand the concept of self-love and self-care. I'm single and happy, and busy. I haven't been single for a long time. It's like being born again.''
Despite their split, Freida insists that she and 26-year-old Dev - who is currently dating Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey - are still good friends.
She said: ''You can't share such a monumental shift in life, then not be friends. That would be the saddest thing ever.''
