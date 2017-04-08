Freida Pinto has hinted that her split from Dev Patel was caused by a midlife crisis at 28.

The 32-year-old actress and her 'Slumdog Millionaire' co-star ended their seven-year relationship in 2014 and Freida has admitted that a lot of things in her life changed when she started questioning herself.

She told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: ''For me it started at the age of 28, 29. Maybe it's the body. Maybe it's something about moving into womanhood from being a girl. You start asking, 'What do I really want?'

''There comes a point where you've got everything you want - career, love, family - but you've ignored yourself. Life hits you and you think, 'What about me? What do I really want?'

''You can be with someone and it can be really good for your growth. That's what Dev was for me. The seven years I was with him were so impactful. But I ended up being single when I started thinking about these other things.

''For the first time, I finally understand the concept of self-love and self-care. I'm single and happy, and busy. I haven't been single for a long time. It's like being born again.''

Despite their split, Freida insists that she and 26-year-old Dev - who is currently dating Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey - are still good friends.

She said: ''You can't share such a monumental shift in life, then not be friends. That would be the saddest thing ever.''