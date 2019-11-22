Freida Pinto has got engaged.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress' life now ''makes sense'' as she's set to marry photographer Cory Tran after two years of dating.

Freida - who previously dated Dev Patel for six years until 2014 - shared professional photos of her engagement on Instagram and captioned the set of pictures of them both: ''It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.''

The 35-year-old actress then went on to use the post to also wish Cory a happy birthday, hailing him as the ''most beautiful creation'' to have been in her life.

She added: ''You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!(sic)''

The photographer shared the same set of images on his own Instagram account and described the 'Immortals' actress as ''the best birthday present''.

He gushed: ''The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancé.(sic)''

Freida has previously insisted she always stays on good terms with her former partners and was very proud when Dev was nominated for an Oscar for his work on 'Lion'.

She said: ''How could I not feel proud? He was fantastic in the film. At the end of the day he's a fellow actor and my friend.

''I have never believed in not being on good terms with anyone I've dated.

''It's pointless. People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful. I'm not a love guru.

''I don't have tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest.''