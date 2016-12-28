The Roc The Mic star was diagnosed last year (15) and is currently on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Until a donor is found, he has to undergo four-hour dialysis treatments three times a week, and he didn't let the Christmas holiday disrupt his schedule.

He shared a photo of himself hooked up to a dialysis machine on Instagram on Monday (26Dec16), but instead of complaining about his condition, Freeway used the opportunity to spread a message of hope and encouragement to his followers.

He wrote, "Don't give up. There are too many naysayers out there who will try to discourage you. Don't listen to them. The only one who can make you give you is yourself."

Freeway, real name Leslie Pridgen, is currently chronicling his health struggle on film for a new documentary.