Former UnREAL co-stars Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy rang in the New Year as man and wife.
The acting couple exchanged vows at the Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday (30Dec16), Braddy's representative confirmed to The Knot.
The newlyweds appeared alongside each other in season one of the TV series and began dating in 2015. Stroma, who appeared as DICkon Tarly in Game of Thrones, proposed in May (16).
