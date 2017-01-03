Rousey lost her comeback fight to Amanda Nunes on Friday night (30Dec16), 13 months after her crushing defeat at the hands of Australian Holly Holm, and Roach, who has been in the corner for the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Oscar de la Hoya, admits he bet against Rousey last week.

And he believes she should stick to acting after winning rave reviews for her roles in Expendables 3 and Furious 7.

"Everybody has her number now," he told TMZ.

Freddie then agreed with Rousey's mother, AnnMaria De Mars, who believes her daughter should quit the fight game, adding, "She's correct!"

After the fight, which ended when the referee stopped the contest, Nunes poked fun at her opponent, and also suggested she should stick to making movies: "Forget about Ronda Rousey!" the fighter told the Las Vegas crowd. "She's going to go do movies. Forget about her. She has a lot of money already. That's it for her. For sure, she’s going to retire."

Rousey made a guaranteed $3 million (£2.43 million) for her comeback fight while Nunes' pay cheque was just $200,000 (£162,000).