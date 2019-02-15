Adidas designed custom trainers to recreate Freddie Mercury's Live Aid outfit for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The costume designer of the Queen biopic Julian Day revealed that the sportswear giant, as well as American jeans brand Wrangler, recreated the legendary singer's ''most iconic'' look for Rami Malek to wear while filming the movie's epic 20 minute concert scene as it was ''very important'' to get the outfit right.

In an interview with Vogue, he said: ''I think...one of the most iconic is the Live Aid look, which looks on paper to be the simplest look of all: jeans, sneakers, a tank, a belt, and an armband.

''But to get that right was very difficult because there's so much imagery attached to it... everyone's seen it, in some ways that was the most important to get right.

''It [the Live Aid scene] is in the film for 20 minutes which is one-sixth of the film, so it's on screen a lot of the time, so that was very important to get right.

''Adidas remade the boots for us, Wrangler reproduced the jeans for us, we made the tank, and then we got the guys who knew the original guy who made the belt and the armband to reproduce those as well.''

The designer went on to explain that the British rock band has ''so many visual references'' and compared the group's aesthetic to that of Sir Elton John.

He said: ''They are so iconic and there's so many visual references for them...they're very cool, unique. It's not the norm.

''The only thing I can equate it to is Elton John. It's not necessarily always the coolest look, it's quite peculiar and odd, [but] that's actually what I really like about it.''