Fred Durst has finalised his divorce.

The Limp Bizkit rocker split from third wife Kseniya Beryazina five months ago after six years of marriage and it seems they have already sorted out the details of their split as, according to documents obtained by The Blast, the pair filed their judgement package with the court earlier this week.

Details of the judgement are not currently available but as the former couple didn't have any children, there were no arrangements to be made with regards to custody or child support.

However, shortly after the 'Rollin'' hitmaker filed for divorce, Kseniya made a request for spousal support, despite the 48-year-old rocker having indicated in his documents that it wasn't something he wanted to pay.

It was claimed at the time of the filing that the former couple had agreed that Fred would pay the legal costs of their divorce.

Though it is unclear when the couple split, Kesniya hasn't been seen wearing her spectacular wedding ring since Instagram posts shared in December 2017.

It was the jewellery that gave away the fact the former couple had got married back in June 2015 as the make-up artist was spotted wearing the huge rock on her wedding finger and it later emerged she and the 48-year-old rocker had actually tied the knot in 2012.

Prior to marrying Kesniya, Fred wed Esther Nazarov in 2009 but they split after just a few months and cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce filing.

The 'My Way' hitmaker has a daughter, 28-year-old Adriana, with his first wife, Rachel Tegersen - who he was wed to from 1990 to 1993 - and also has a 17-year-old son, Dallas, from a relationship with actress Jennifer Thayer.