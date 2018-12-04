Frankie Valli discovered that John Lennon was a ''major fan'' of his music the first time they met.

The 84-year-old singer - frontman of The Four Seasons - met The Beatles in the 1960s after discovering which hotel they were staying in and asking to be ''connected with them'' and then spent the evening ''hanging out'' with John, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

And he was thrilled to be told by John that the legendary songwriter was an admirer of his work.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Frankie said: ''I found out where they were, went into their hotel and asked to be connected with John Lennon, I went up to their suite and we just hung out. It was a lot of fun, they were all up there. We talked about music and I found out that John Lennon was a major Frankie Valli fan.

The 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' hitmaker has had an illustrious six decade spanning career and last week embarked on a farewell tour of the UK which ends in Manchester on Thursday (06.12.18) and the New Jersey-born star admitted the decision to stop performing was a tough one to make.

He said: ''I don't know how I'll feel. I know it's going to be hard.''