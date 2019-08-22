Rochelle Humes suffers from arachnophobia.

The 30-year-old singer-and-presenter admits she has the phobia, which is a fear of spiders, and she is particularly scared of the ''hairy'' arachnids that invade her home, which she shares with her husband Marvin Humes and their daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, two.

In a segment on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Thursday (22.08.19) - which she was co-hosting with Eamonn Holmes - about spider-proofing your house, she admitted: ''It's when they are hairy that they freak me out.''

Rochelle's fear of the eight-legged nasties comes from an incident that happened years ago when she lived in America with her bandmates in The Saturdays - Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King - when they were shooting their E! reality series 'Chasing the Saturdays'.

One morning the 'What About Us' hitmaker awoke to find out she had been bitten by a spider and afterwards she had her apartment fumigated to ensure she didn't become a spider's snack again.

Rochelle recalled: ''When I lived in America for a little while when me and the girls were in the group I woke up with this spider bite all over me, I didn't know what it was at first. I had to go to the doctor and I had to have my flat fumigated.''

Unlike Marvel Comics character Peter Parker, who received super-powers when he was bitten by a radioactive spider turning him into superhero Spider-Man, Rochelle was just left with two fang marks and an itchy bite on her skin.

Rochelle's youngest daughter Valentina would be disappointed that her mother didn't become a Spider-Woman because she is ''obsessed'' with the web-slinging hero and loves to dress in his famous red and blue costume.