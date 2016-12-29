Frankie Bridge wants to dance more in 2017.

The Saturdays singer was delighted to return to 'Strictly Come Dancing' - on which she and partner Kevin Clifton came second in 2014 - for this year's festive special, and hopes to do something next year involving either her old partner, or Gorka Marquez, who she worked with on the Christmas show.

She said: ''I was pregnant after doing 'Strictly' last time so it would be nice to do a few things with Kevin or Gorka [next year].''

Frankie initially found it strange being partnered with someone other than Kevin, who couldn't do the Christmas special because of his commitment to the main show.

She said: ''It's weird because I've never danced with anybody like that apart from Kevin.

''I really got to know Kevin and got used to the way he teaches and dances. So I was nervous and Gorka was nervous too. But it just went really well.

''Gorka was really sweet, bless him. He's just like Kevin. He's easy going and doesn't have a go at me.

''We've enjoyed it. I've just been really lucky.''

But the 27-year-old beauty - who has sons Parker, three, and Carter, 16 months, with husband Wayne Bridge - thinks it would be ''weird'' to join a dance class.

She said: ''I would love to keep up the dancing but it would be weird going to a class after dancing with these guys.''

Next year will also see Frankie busy making documentaries.

Asked her work plans for next year, she said: ''I did a documentary about internet trolls and I'm going to be doing more of that.

''I didn't realise so many people didn't know about trolls.''