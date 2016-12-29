Frankie Bridge has vowed to dance more next year - but she won't join a class.
Frankie Bridge wants to dance more in 2017.
The Saturdays singer was delighted to return to 'Strictly Come Dancing' - on which she and partner Kevin Clifton came second in 2014 - for this year's festive special, and hopes to do something next year involving either her old partner, or Gorka Marquez, who she worked with on the Christmas show.
She said: ''I was pregnant after doing 'Strictly' last time so it would be nice to do a few things with Kevin or Gorka [next year].''
Frankie initially found it strange being partnered with someone other than Kevin, who couldn't do the Christmas special because of his commitment to the main show.
She said: ''It's weird because I've never danced with anybody like that apart from Kevin.
''I really got to know Kevin and got used to the way he teaches and dances. So I was nervous and Gorka was nervous too. But it just went really well.
''Gorka was really sweet, bless him. He's just like Kevin. He's easy going and doesn't have a go at me.
''We've enjoyed it. I've just been really lucky.''
But the 27-year-old beauty - who has sons Parker, three, and Carter, 16 months, with husband Wayne Bridge - thinks it would be ''weird'' to join a dance class.
She said: ''I would love to keep up the dancing but it would be weird going to a class after dancing with these guys.''
Next year will also see Frankie busy making documentaries.
Asked her work plans for next year, she said: ''I did a documentary about internet trolls and I'm going to be doing more of that.
''I didn't realise so many people didn't know about trolls.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.