Frankie Bridge is keen to launch her acting career.

The 29-year-old singer has been working hard to try new ventures after her pop group The Saturdays went on hiatus in 2015 and on Wednesday night (04.04.18) she starred alongside professional skaters for a special performance on the 'Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment' tour at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz ahead of her debut performance on the ice, Frankie spilled that she has been acting classes to ''push her boundaries'' in the hopes of swapping entertainment genres.

She said: ''I'm doing loads of things, I've done a couple of things this year, like this ['Disney On Ice'] for instance. I went to New York and did an acting course for two weeks, I've just been trying to do stuff that pushes me out of my boundaries a little bit and makes me more uncomfortable, I don't know why I'm doing that to myself really but I enjoyed it. I'll probably continue with it here, there's a year's course I can do in England that I think I'm going to do, and it would be nice being a student again and just learning and being in that environment. It was just fun and exciting and I was so nervous at first and it was so much fun so I would love to do more of that.''

And although Frankie hasn't currently got any roles lined up, she would love to try her hand at a 'Downton Abbey' style period drama.

She added: ''I've got a thing about being in a period drama, I don't know why I think it's because when I was younger I was obsessed with clothes or whatever, but it would be cool to be in one.''

Frankie joined the 'Disney On Ice' cast as a citizen of Arendelle - the snowy kingdom which is home to Anna and Elsa from Disney's 'Frozen', making her the first British celebrity to ever appear in one of the magical live shows.

Frankie's appearance on the ice was witnessed by a host of star guests, including Alesha Dixon, Imogen Thomas and Natalie Pickham.

The 'Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment' show is stopping at London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Cardiff and Aberdeen until May 6.

