Frankie Bridge believes social media trolls are ''cowards''.

The 28-year-old singer has previously been subjected to harsh criticism on social media platforms like Twitter, and Frankie believes the general public is unaware of the severity of the problem.

The brunette beauty - who is best known for her starring role in The Saturdays - shared: ''I was really surprised that people weren't aware that this goes on. I find it a really important subject.

''Social media is massive, it can be an amazing platform, but some people use it in the wrong way.''

Frankie is trying to put a spotlight on the issue through a new TV documentary called 'Celeb Trolls: We're Coming To Get You'.

The London-born star - who is married to former soccer ace Wayne Bridge - claimed internet trolls are often lacking in courage.

Explaining the idea behind her new show, Frankie told 'Lorraine': ''We find a victim and we try and track down their troll, so much hard work goes into it.

''We send them a letter, give them an opportunity to speak. If they say no - we just turn up! A lot of them run away. It says a lot - it shows they're cowards.''

Last year, Frankie revealed she had been targeted by social media trolls.

The singer said online trolls think there is anonymity that comes with abusing people over the internet and she insisted it is a perception that needs to change.

Frankie explained: ''Social media is becoming such a crucial part of everyone's lives that there has to be a line drawn.

''Luckily, I haven't had any verbal threats, but I've had horrible things written. I used to block those people but now, I don't even bother reading it.''