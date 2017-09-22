Frankie Bridge finds it ''a little bit embarrassing'' that people know her bedroom secrets.

The 28-year-old pop singer recently opened up about her love life with retired soccer star Wayne for a TV show, revealing her husband ''always'' wants sex, and Frankie has conceded sharing their personal life with the world makes her feel a bit awkward.

She explained: ''It's really funny. It's kind of become this big thing, which for us is a little bit embarrassing, but I think it just shows how much of a topic it is that everyone relates to.''

The couple have been married since 2014, and they also have two children - Carter, two, and Parker, three - together.

But the former Saturdays star revealed chat show host James Corden played a huge role in their romance, despite neither of them knowing him particularly well at the time.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', Frankie explained: ''We were on a night out, and he [James Corden] just put our number in each other's phones ... and the funny thing is we don't even know him that well.''

Of the unusual circumstances surrounding their meeting, Wayne added: ''I think it was probably the first time I met him as well.''

And although Frankie and Wayne have loved married life over the last three years, the pop star admitted she has mixed feelings about the day the ex-sportsman proposed.

Recalling Wayne's proposal, she said: ''I wanted to go to the country, away with the dogs, have some time away, I was pregnant. We went into London and I was like, 'Well this isn't what I wanted,'... and we were having dinner and I couldn't do my dress the whole way up, and I couldn't even get my shoes on.

''I was massive and Wayne was going to me, 'Honestly babe it's fine, where we're going for dinner no-one's going to notice,' and I was like, 'No, I'm getting it on.' So I couldn't breathe. My shoes were undone ... and then he proposed! And I was like, 'I'm supposed to look nice at this moment.' And then all my friends and family came in.''