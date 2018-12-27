Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne are uncertain about having another child, but their sons are desperate for a sibling.
Frankie Bridge's children are desperate for a sibling.
The former Saturdays singer - who has sons Parker, five, and three-year-old Carter with husband Wayne Bridge - admitted the boys are ''obsessed'' with babies and would love to have an infant in the house to play with.
She said: ''They're obsessed with babies. They'd be great with another brother or sister.''
Wayne added: ''I think they'd fight over them. They'd be fighting over who would be a having a cuddle first.''
Frankie is currently feeling ''really broody'' but though she likes the idea of another child at the moment, the footballer doesn't think they'll be expanding their family any time soon.
She said: ''We change our minds all the time, I've been really broody lately but I feel like we're never broody at the same time.
''It's a really big decision as everything goes up a notch, plus the boys get on really well and I've enjoyed being back at work.''
Wayne added: ''Never say never, but I'd say at the moment it won't happen soon. We definitely do go through stages.
''I'd love a massive family at Christmas and birthdays to create loads of memories but it's never that easy.
''We've been through all the nappies and we get to do loads more with the boys now they're older.
''I don't know if another baby would change any of that.''
While Frankie ''can't imagine'' never having another baby, the 29-year-old star also admitted she hates being pregnant and wishes she didn't have to go through it.
Asked why she's feeling broody, she told OK! magazine: ''I think it's the boys being so grown up, Parker's at school and he's really come into his own and Carter was always my baby but he starts school next year. I can't imagine never having another.
''I'm only 29 and it would be weird, so we'll see...
''I don't like being pregnant. If you could just hand me a baby, that might be different.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.