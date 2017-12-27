Frankie Bridge used to wear too much make-up in The Saturdays and hates the fact the pictures are online.
Frankie Bridge thinks it's ''unfair'' everyone can see her beauty disasters.
The 28-year-old singer - who has sons Parker, three, and Carter, two, with husband Wayne Bridge - thinks she and her Saturdays bandmates used to wear ''too much'' make-up and hates the fact the images are still around for all to see.
Asked if she's ever had a beauty disaster, she said: ''Oh my God, loads. The unfair thing is you can just Google my images.
''In so many pictures, there's just too much make-up.
''There was a stage where the girls and I wore make-up like a mask.
''I remember being on tour when I first met Wayne. I came home and it was the first time he'd ever seen me in stage make-up. He was like, 'Wow - what happened to your face?' ''
But these days, the 'Ego' hitmaker's cosmetics routine couldn't be more different.
She said: ''I've always kept my regime quite simple. I'm not one of those people who would sit down and give myself a facial.
''I've never been high-maintenance in that way.
''I'd always wear make-up in the day before I had the boys, but now I'm not as bothered.
''If I'm running around with them I try and have make-up free days, but on a night out, it's always a full face of make-up.''
And the former S Club Juniors star is currently having problems with her skin.
She said in a recent interview: ''I've been struggling with my skin a little bit. It's weird. I'm 28, I've got this far without having any problems, why is it happening now?
''It's catch-22 - you want to put make-up on to cover it up, then you don't want to because it will make it worse.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.