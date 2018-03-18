Frankie Bridge would have to ''convince'' her husband to have more children.

The Saturdays singer is undecided as to whether she would like to have more siblings for sons Parker, four, and Carter, two, but her spouse Wayne can't see the appeal of having a third child.

Asked if she wants more children, she said: ''I don't know. Sometimes I do, but it depends what day you ask me.

''If you ask me on a day when the boys are good, I'd say yes...

''I don't think Wayne is really thinking about having another one. He'd need some convincing. We have our hands full.''

And while the 29-year-old beauty is always ''broody'', she insists having another child requires careful consideration.

She said: ''I think it's one of those things, I'll always be broody but you have to be sensible about these things.''

Frankie has been criticised for still letting her sons use dummies, but now she just laughs at the comments and thinks people should be less judgemental about different approaches to parenting.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I just think it's hilarious now. At first it used to annoy me, but you don't know what other battles I'm having to fight with my kids, so for me and them, having a dummy in the grand scheme of things isn't a big thing.

''Also, what difference does it make to your life if my child has a dummy? That's what I don't understand.

''If that's what you need to do throughout your day, then fine, but I don't have time to be worrying about whether your child has a dummy or not.

''Everyone is so quick to judge parenting, which I think is really sad because we're all just trying our hardest.''