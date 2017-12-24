Franke Bridge is looking forward to seeing what her husband Wayne buys her for Christmas because he is ''really good'' at choosing things she likes.
The 28-year-old singer - who has sons Parker, three, and two-year-old Carter with spouse Wayne Bridge - doesn't know what she'll be unwrapping from the sportsman on December 25, but expects its something she'll love, as he knows her tastes well.
She said: ''Wayne's really good [at buying gifts]. He got me an awful pair of shoes when we first started going out - it took me weeks to tell him I didn't like them.
''But since then, he's been so good.''
However, when it comes to doing her own Christmas shopping, Frankie leaves it until the last minute.
Asked if she's a last-minute shopper, she said: ''100 per cent. If I can't get it on Amazon, I'm lost.''
The former Saturdays singer previously admitted she thinks more about gifts for her sons than what she'd like for herself.
She said: ''Now that we have the boys I never really think about what I want as much, it is all about them. Lately we've been going more for things like a nice break away together. Makes us sound old - but I just love being away with the three of them.''
And Frankie can't wait until the festive season really kicks in so all her extended family can ''come together for a big feast''.
She added: ''We are spending Christmas with all the family. Both mine and Wayne's come together for a big feast. I love the whole festive season to be as busy as possible with loads of yummy food and lots of Christmas songs! I start playing them as soon as Halloween is over!
