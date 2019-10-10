Frankie Bridge worried about getting work after opening up about depression.

The Saturdays singer spoke out about her mental health issues in 2012 but ''pulled away'' from it afterwards as she didn't want it to affect her career prospects.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she said: ''I do sometimes worry that it gives people an opinion on me before they've met me. Like maybe she's a bit miserable or maybe it's seen as a weakness. I spoke out about it for the first time in 2012 and it wasn't that big then and afterwards, I said my peace, and then I kind of pulled away from it because I was scared of being the poster girl for depression and I do worry about jobs because sometimes I do think and worry that they don't think I'm reliable but at the end of the day, I'm just like that's their problem.''

Frankie previously admitted she didn't ''enjoy'' her pop success because of her struggle with depression as she was never really ''fully present'' for the high points of her ''awesome career''.

Asked what she'd advise her younger self, she said: ''Enjoy the moment. Because of my anxiety and depression, there was no point where I was fully present. I've achieved so much and had such an awesome career and I did some amazing things at such a young age. Part of my worry and perfectionism has definitely helped me get to where I am, but there was so much sadness and fear over when it was all going to end. I just look back and think, why didn't I just enjoy it?''