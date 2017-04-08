Frankie Bridge wants to star in a musical.

The 28-year-old singer may have found success as a member of both The Saturdays and S Club 8, but she admits her true love has always been the stage.

She said: ''I'd love to be in a musical. I always wanted to be in musical theatre - I never thought I'd be in a pop group.

'''Les Miserables' in my favourite.''

But while she may not have dreamed of being a pop star, Frankie - who has sons Parker, three, and Carter, 19 months, with husband Wayne Bridge - is very proud of her career achievements.

She said: ''I've been in two successful pop groups and I think that's quite rare.

''Having a number one with The Saturdays (with 'What About Us') was something we wanted to achieve.''

The brunette beauty isn't sure yet whether her sons will want to follow in the footsteps of their famous parents, but they are already showing signs of being sporty like their soccer star father.

Asked if she thinks they will sing or play soccer, Frankie told LOOK magazine: ''I have no idea but they both love football and being outside.

''I don't want my kids to stay in watching TV all the time - not to say they don't - but I love that they have a good mix. Carter loves music.''

And if she could teach the boys any lesson, Frankie would want to encourage them to stay true to themselves and not worry about what other people think.

She said ''I wish I hadn't cared so much about other people's opinions when I was younger. Just be yourself as much as possible.''