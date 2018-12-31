Frankie Bridge has been struggling to deal with her anxiety and depression over Christmas.

The 29-year-old pop star has spoken candidly about her concerns and fears in a lengthy Instagram post, revealing she just wants to ''lay in bed, ignore the world and eat biscuits all day''.

Frankie - who has kids Carter, three, and Parker, five, with retired soccer star Wayne Bridge - wrote: ''So I know everyone is banging on about this whole Crombo-Limbo situation... but I'm genuinely struggling with it. I feel at a loss as to what I'm supposed to be doing... I can tell the boys are getting cabin fever... it's a bit like the holiday blues and a Christmas come down all into one... but also the build up and suspense of New Years Eve... which then comes with the pressure of having the best night of the year! I want to work out because I know it will give me energy and make me feel mentally better... but I also want to lay in bed, ignore the world and eat biscuits all day... but I know that will make me feel even worse! (sic)''

Despite this, Frankie is hopeful that her New Year's Eve celebrations will help to improve her mood.

She said: ''My depression always seems to make me feel worse at the times when we're all supposed to be at our happiest... my good old 30th is on its way completely in denial about that one funnily enough the saving grace is that I have a house full of people tomorrow night... so I'm going to have to get up at some point to go to the shop and to cook... And having a house full of awesome people will definitely lift my spirits... I know that will make me feel better. (sic)''

She later added: ''I also know that I will most probably snap out of this funk as quickly as I got into it... the beauty of living with Depression and Anxiety

#depression #truth #getupfrankiebridge (sic)''