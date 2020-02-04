Frankie Bridge credits husband Wayne for her getting through her mental breakdown.

The 31-year-old singer recently revealed that she was hospitalised at the height of her fame with The Saturdays in 2011 after feeling like she ''couldn't cope with life anymore'' and will always be grateful for the support of her spouse, who made her feel like she was ''worth loving''.

Frankie told OK! online: ''My husband Wayne was a real pinnacle part of me getting through my breakdown because he stuck by me at a time when he could have easily walked away.

''He made me feel like I was worth loving and being there for which at the time I didn't really believe I could.

''He helped me through the whole thing and understand as much as he could and that definitely helped.''

Frankie believes that her six-year marriage to the former Chelsea and England defender - with whom she has children Parker, six, and four-year-old Carter - has benefited as a result of him being there during her lowest point.

She explained: ''I think Wayne and mine's relationship definitely benefits from the fact that he was there for me right at my breaking point and like I said when he could have easily left.

''The fact he's taken the time and made the effort to really understand my illness and he knows how to deal with me now.

''He knows that I'm not asking him to fix something if I'm feeling rubbish that day, I just want someone to be there and to understand and to just help me through that day and he's really good at that.''

Frankie has recently written a book - titled Open: Why Asking For Help Can Save Your Life - which goes into her mental health story and gives advice to others and he feels that the time is right to open up as she understands how to manage her mental health.

She said: ''I decided to write the book now because I feel like although I still suffer with depression and anxiety, I'm definitely out the other side.

''I can look back and reflect on the past and my breakdown and I kind of know that works for me to keep me up and when I'm having my bad days how to deal with that.

''It was easier for me to write it now and to be able to give people insight into how they can help themselves.''