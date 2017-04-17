Frankie Bridge loves activity dates.

The 28-year-old singer and her husband Wayne Bridge - who have sons Parker, three, and Carter, 19 months, together - try to set aside time for one another as regularly as they can but they prefer to do things out of the ordinary rather than traditional evenings out such as a trip to the cinema.

Frankie said: ''We do have date nights, but I think sometimes the idea of doing it once a week can add a lot of pressure, especially when you have kids. We're lucky because we have the grandparents, who are always there to help out.

''I love activities - going to the cinema doesn't take much imagination.

''I remember Wayne once took me quad biking. It just gets you out of your comfort zone and even if you don't end up fancying that person you've still had a good time.''

And Frankie will never forget her first date with her former footballer spouse.

She recalled in a recent interview: ''We went for dinner and we were there until the restaurant closed, which is always a good sign.''

As well as not scheduling weekly dates, The Saturdays star tries not to have a fixed exercise routine as she just wants to have fun while she works out.

She said: ''I aim for three days a week but I try not to put too much pressure on myself.

''I'm always looking for things that are fun, so I do boxing, Pilates and I've started doing weight training.

''If I was just stuck at the gym every day, I know I wouldn't go.''