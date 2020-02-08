Frankie Bridge worries about her sons developing depression.

The 31-year-old star has been open about her own battles with mental health issues and is ''super aware'' of the signs when it comes to Parker, six, and four-year-old Carter, her kids with husband Wayne Bridge.

She said: ''It's something I'll always worry about.

''Even before I had them I'd think, 'I hope they end up with Wayne's brain, not mine. I hope they have enough of Wayne in them to not be like me.'

''I notice little bits of me in both of them and I'm super aware of it.

''Parker's a bit more sensitive than Carter.

''I hope I'll be able to have open conversations with them.

''People have suffered with depression on both sides of my family so I do think it plays a role, but it's also circumstantial.''

The former Saturdays singer admitted the idea of having children of her own was a major factor in her trying to overcome her battles with depression and anxiety.

She told OK! Magazine: ''They were a big part of why I wanted to get better, even before they were born.

''I always wanted a family but I knew I wouldn't have been capable of being a parent when I wasn't well.

''My mental health has been massively better since becoming a mum. The boys give me a purpose and a reason to get up in the morning.''

Frankie has learned she needs both therapy and medication to keep her problems at bay and has accepted it's something she will always need to ''manage''.

She said: ''For me, I need a mixture of therapy and medication. I couldn't do one without the other.

''It's something I'll always have to manage - I'll be on medication or as long as I need it.

''There seems to be this stigma around medication, but I think whatever is going to get you through your life, you do it.

''Anxiety wise, I don't really suffer much anymore.

''I still get anxious but I haven't had a panic attack since Parker was little.

''I still have hard days that can be caused by anything like being too busy or not busy enough, but it's never as bad as it used to be.''