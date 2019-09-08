Frankie Bridge didn't ''enjoy'' her pop success because of her struggle with depression.

The former Saturdays singer admitted her battle meant she was never really ''fully present'' for the high points of her ''awesome career'' and she wishes she hadn't spent so much time worrying about the future.

Asked what she'd advise her younger self, she said: ''Enjoy the moment. Because of my anxiety and depression, there was no point where I was fully present.

''I've achieved so much and had such an awesome career and I did some amazing things at such a young age.

''Part of my worry and perfectionism has definitely helped me get to where I am, but there was so much sadness and fear over when it was all going to end.

''I just look back and think, why didn't I just enjoy it?''

The 30-year-old beauty - who has sons Parker, five, and Carter, four, with husband Wayne Bridge - wants her boys to live in the moment and stay true to themselves rather than worrying about being ''cool''.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I always drum it into my kids that they don't need to worry about being cool or about having the most friends, those things just don't matter.

''Carter starts school soon - it really freaks me out that I've got kids in school. They're both really good.''

Frankie has been writing a book about her mental health struggles and while it was ''scary'' opening up to the world, she found she learned a lot from the experience.

She said: ''I just finished writing my book, 'Open', which comes out in February.

''It's all about my journey with mental health. After I had my breakdown, having a mental understanding of what was going on inside my head made me feel less like I was crazy so I wanted to do the same for other people.

''My psychiatrist and therapist are both involved too, adding pieces of advice.

''I've learned a lot about myself by writing it. It's going to be scary when it comes out because I'm baring my soul.''