Frankie Muniz's cat caused his house to flood when it accidentally turned on a sink whilst he was away at his uncle's funeral.
The former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star was already going through a hard time last week after attending the funeral of his late uncle, but things went from bad to worse when he returned home to find his home under 3 feet of water, thanks to his pet cat.
Detailing the events on Twitter, 32-year-old Frankie wrote: ''I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture. All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.
''I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting. I just need some support.''
Frankie then praised his girlfriend, Paige Price, for helping him in the wake of his home's devastation.
He wrote: ''Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need.
''I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. (sic)''
In posts on her Instagram story, Paige revealed they were removing items from the house so repairs could take place.
She wrote: ''Starting the process of removing every item today. Thankfully not all of our furniture is destroyed but, every single wall, floor, and ceiling has to be ripped out and replaced to reduce the risk of mould.''
But the bad luck didn't stop there, as two days later, the 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' host took to Twitter to reveal he had been forced to evacuate the hotel he'd been staying in when ''fire alarms'' were set off.
Frankie wrote: ''Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week.''
