Frankie Muniz has married Paige Price.

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' star and his significant other tied the knot on February 21st, four years to the day since they met, and he admitted every moment of their big day was ''perfect''.

He said: ''Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect.

''From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the isle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us.''

The 34-year-old actor - who popped the question in November 2018 - admitted his and Paige's wedding was the ''best day of [his] life''.

He added to PEOPLE: ''I always thought it was such a cliché for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say.

''No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life.''

Earlier this week, Frankie wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you so much @arizonacoyotes for hosting me and my family. It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!''

Paige has changed her name to Paige Muniz on her Instagram page, and Frankie has already taken to calling her his ''wife''.

He commented on one of her pictures: ''My wife is hot!!!''

Frankie popped the question after a rough week in which he returned home from his uncle's funeral to find his house had flooded after his pet cat accidentally turned on a tap.

He praised Paige for helping him through the traumatic experience, and revealed he had decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Posting a series of pictures of the couple on Instagram at the time, Paige wrote: ''When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you're going to wear, to the music you're going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. ''Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife

''P.S. You're officially the master of proposals. 143.

''P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can't even post the pictures so... there's that.. (sic)''