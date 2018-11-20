Frankie Muniz is engaged.

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' star has had a rough week after he returned home from his uncle's funeral to find his house had flooded, and after praising his girlfriend Paige Price for helping him through the traumatic experience, he has now decided to take their relationship to the next level, as he's asked her to marry him.

Posting a series of pictures of the couple on Instagram on Monday (19.11.18), Paige wrote: ''When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you're going to wear, to the music you're going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. ''Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife

''P.S. You're officially the master of proposals. 143.

''P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can't even post the pictures so... there's that.. (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Frankie himself has not posted on Instagram or Twitter to confirm the news of his engagement.

The 32-year-old actor previously shared his devastation on Twitter when he returned to his home to find that his pet cat had accidentally turned on a sink, causing his whole house to flood.

He wrote: ''I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture. All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.

''I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting. I just need some support.''