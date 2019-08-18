Frank Turner says his new album 'No Man's Land' is going to ''save his social life''.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter released his eighth studio album on Friday (16.08.19), and the star has hailed the project - which tells the stories of ten women that have been somewhat overlooked in the history books - revealing the record has helped him delve into his love of ''interesting stories'' without boring his friends.

He said: ''In a way, the record is my way of saving my social life.

''I'm the kind of person who, if I've read an interesting story in a history book, wants to tell people all about it. The result of this is that I can see my friends seeking out the exits even as I speak.''

In Frank's album, he tells the stories of murdered dance hall performer Dora Hand, the wife of William Blake, Catherine, the American rock'n'roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe and his beloved mother Rosemary Jane.

To accompany 'No Man's Land', Frank also curated a series of half-hour podcasts, named 'Tales From No Man's Land', to accompany each song and give more insight into each story so his fans can learn as they listen.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I seriously doubt whether more than one per cent of my listenership has ever heard of any of these people, so it serves a purpose. And I'm approaching this as a student rather than a teacher. I didn't know about them either.''

The 'Get Better' hitmaker went on to admit he loves being on tour because you are always performing to a new crowd, which can be ''redemptive''.

He added: ''Philosophically, the highest praise I can give to a life of touring is that it offers a daily chance for redemption and restatement of one's case. The point being that if you have a bad show, there's always tomorrow.

''You leave and you play to a new group of people in a new town and any of your mistakes or successes, such as they might be, get left behind. You get to wipe the slate clean and try again. There's something redemptive about that.''