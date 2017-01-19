Unconfirmed reports suggest Trump and his wife Melania will take to the dance floor for the first time as President and First Lady to Sinatra's timeless classic - and Ol' Blue Eyes' daughter Nancy didn't seem to be too impressed when she was asked about the song choice on Twitter.

The 76-year-old These Boots Were Made For Walkin' hitmaker quipped: "Just remember the first line of the song."

The opening line is: "And now, the end is near".

Nancy has since made it clear she only wishes the new leader well as he embarks on a four-year term as President.

"Actually I'm wishing him the best," she tweeted. "A good president helps the entire world. I don't believe anyone tries to be a bad president."

Paul Anka, who wrote the song, was billed to perform My Way at the inauguration ball, but a scheduling conflict forced him to cancel.

"The President-elect is an old friend of mine," Anka told TMZ. "My Way was his favourite song, but the backstory of it is, I've been in a custody battle for two years for my son, Ethan, and we have a new schedule now, and I'm unable to do it."