Frank Sinatra's daughter is wishing America's new leader Donald Trump all the best as he takes office, despite joking about his decision to dance to her dad's My Way at his inauguration ball.
Unconfirmed reports suggest Trump and his wife Melania will take to the dance floor for the first time as President and First Lady to Sinatra's timeless classic - and Ol' Blue Eyes' daughter Nancy didn't seem to be too impressed when she was asked about the song choice on Twitter.
The 76-year-old These Boots Were Made For Walkin' hitmaker quipped: "Just remember the first line of the song."
The opening line is: "And now, the end is near".
Nancy has since made it clear she only wishes the new leader well as he embarks on a four-year term as President.
"Actually I'm wishing him the best," she tweeted. "A good president helps the entire world. I don't believe anyone tries to be a bad president."
Paul Anka, who wrote the song, was billed to perform My Way at the inauguration ball, but a scheduling conflict forced him to cancel.
"The President-elect is an old friend of mine," Anka told TMZ. "My Way was his favourite song, but the backstory of it is, I've been in a custody battle for two years for my son, Ethan, and we have a new schedule now, and I'm unable to do it."
