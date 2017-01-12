The musician passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday (10Jan17).

Greco started playing the piano at four-years-old and began performing with bandleader Benny Goodman at the age of 16.

He recorded hit songs including Oh Look A-There, Ain't She Pretty, and Up, Up and Away. He also recorded over 60 albums during his career and worked with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, the Beatles, and Lena Horne.

In addition to his music career, Greco also appeared in several TV shows and movies, including Away We Go and The Girl Who Knew Too Much.