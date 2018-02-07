Timothée Chalamet won't use a stylist.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor is having ''fun'' trying out new red carpet looks and would rather choose the designers he wants to work with himself rather than have someone select his wardrobe.

Discussing his look for the SAG Awards with Frank Ocean for V Man magazine, he said: ''It's going to be..'Please don't touch my Raf, please don't touch my Raf.'

''I'm such a fan boy. [Being involved] with fashion has been really fun, just as a fan. I don't want to work with a stylist or anything.

''I've been following designers like Raf [Simons], Haider Ackermann, Hedi Slimane - these guys are like rock stars. They're artists.''

The 30-year-old musician agreed, and admitted he likes the ''really great connection'' between different creative areas and enjoys having an outlet outside of his main career.

He said: ''Yeah, they're artists. There's this really great connection between all these [creative] fields. You're finding your own creativity and being excited about that; it's cool.

''I've been into photography for six or seven years. It's almost like this quiet search for joy. It actually provides me with the same feeling that making a record does: imagining or dreaming about something, and then it being in the real world.''

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old actor admitted he's amazed at how much his life has changed in such a short period of time.

He said: ''A year ago, I was in Hell's Kitchen, [eating] bacon, egg, and cheeses, kicking it at my buddy Will's--tonight I'm going to the SAG Awards. It's been a nonstop, weird-ass six months--a lot of fun, but trippy, too.''