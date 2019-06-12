Frank Ocean takes a ''freezing cold'' shower every morning.

The 31-year-old rapper thinks his bracing wash routine helps to ''sharpen'' his brain for the day ahead and he also believes regular exercise and ''verbalising positivity'' are key to a healthy body and mind,

He said: [I take] freezing cold showers in the morning. Cold water kinda brings me back into the game of it all. I like that I'm taking a foreign language class every morning (with coffee haha) because I think that it sharpens my brain before the day. A good amount of physical activity during the week and verbalising positivity is key!''

Frank loves ''super-sugary'' breakfast cereals but has stopped eating his favourites because he knows they're not very good for him.

He told Dazed Digital: ''I love super-sugary cereal like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios - but I don't really eat 'em any more because they're super-sugary. Haha.''

The 'Channel Orange' hitmaker previously admitted that he often wears knit hats in the winter months, but they doesn't agree with his skin and irritate his face.

He added: ''Man, listen...some days, like today, I feel very beautiful. But some days, like in the winter, when I wear a lot of knit hats, my skin doesn't like that.

''My mum told me years ago that you gotta get somebody to stitch the silk inside the lining of the cap so it doesn't irritate your skin, 'cause your skin is sensitive.''

The 'Pyramid' singer doesn't go to bed without applying night cream because it makes his skin feel ''beautiful'' in the morning.

He added: ''I didn't listen to my mum, but I really do believe in a night cream.

''I feel like men just go to sleep. They may wash their face or they don't even bother--they go to sleep with the day face on. You really need to do a gentle wash and put a night moisturiser on.

''I need the night cream because when I wake up I feel very beautiful, moisturised and ready to have people making eye contact with me, ready to look above my eyebrow, below the eyebrow. That's the life hack right there.''