Frank Ocean says The Beatles helped him out of ''writer's block''.

The 29-year-old rapper dropped his first album in five years 'Blonde' in 2016, and has admitted that the legendary British rock band - which was comprised of Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - inspired him to start penning lyrics again after going through a period of feeling uninspired.

Speaking on his Apple Music show 'Blonded' on Monday (15.05.17), he said: ''I want to thank The Beatles for almost single-handedly getting me out of writer's block. Do you hear this?''

The 'Swim Good' hitmaker could be hinting that he is working on new music, though he previously said that he may never release another album.

Frank is no longer signed to a record label, after splitting from Def Jam Recordings, and he said last year that he doesn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and that he might stick to a ''half-a-song format''.

At the time, he said: ''Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format.''

Frank also said it was important for him to self-release 'Blonde', because he didn't have to worry about how it did in the charts like his previous album, 2012's 'Channel Orange'.

He said: ''With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records.''

Meanwhile, the 'Novacane' singer teased that he could be moving away from music to try something new that he is a ''novice'' at.

He said: ''I believe that I am one of the best in the world at what I do, and that's all I ever wanted to be.

''It's more interesting for me to figure out how to be superior in areas where I'm naive, where I am a novice.''