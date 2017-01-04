Burrell, who appears on the openly gay musician's 2016 track Godspeed, caused outrage after footage emerged of her delivering a church sermon in which she described homosexuality as "perverted".

In a post on Twitter, Ocean's mother Katonya Breaux wrote that she had asked her son to, "crop Kim Burrells (sic) voice out of your song??"

In another tweet she added, "I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate p**ses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!"

Despite heavy criticism of her anti-gay sermon, the 44-year-old gospel star refused to disown her comments, saying in a Facebook live video, "To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God."

Ocean, 29, who was brought up in a Christian household, came out as gay in 2012.

Following Burrell's views on homophobia being made public, a scheduled performance on lesbian comedian Ellen DeGeneres' chat show was cancelled.

Burrell had been due to perform on Ellen alongside Pharrell Williams, with whom she collaborated on a track from the movie Hidden Figures.

Both Williams and the film's star Janelle Monae have blasted the gospel singer's comments in strong terms.

"I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond," the Happy singer wrote on Twitter.

Monae reposted Williams statement on Instagram and added, "I unequivocally repudiate(s) ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community.”