Frank Ocean's new music is inspired by nightclubs.

The 31-year-old singer has been looking at the ''different iterations of nightlife'' for ideas for his next batch of songs and has gathered together a diverse range of influences.

He told the new issue of W Magazine: ''I've been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs.

''And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.''

The 'Chanel' hitmaker would rather ''lie'' in music to produce a ''full motion-picture fantasy'' than lay his heart on the line.

He said: ''In order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way.

''I'm more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy.''

Frank generally works alone but has been enjoying working with other people in the studio and likes giving himself over to people who know more than he does.

He explained: ''I like the parts of the process where I work with session musicians or with other record producers or featured artists and guest vocalists.

''I've been trying to make time to do more of that sort of thing, and be in spaces where I'm not the expert.''

When he began his career, Frank had no ''attachment'' to music but was focused on becoming financially better off in order to find his ''freedom'' and safeguard his future.

He said: ''I remember feeling no attachment to music necessarily, more an attachment to what music could bring if I succeeded, you know financially. And that meant freedom from my situation at the time, and maybe what I was projecting onto my own future.''