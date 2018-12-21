Frank Ocean has put his own twist on a pair of Nike trainers.

The 31-year-old singer unveiled a new DIY creation on Instagram, fuelling rumours once again that the 'Blonde' hitmaker could be collaborating with the footwear giant in the new future.

The two-in-one sneaker looks to have been modified using scissors and features the sole and starts taken from the highly-coveted Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Overshoe, and is paired with the Tom Sachs x Nike Craft Mars Yard 2.0 sneaker, which features the signature red tabs and taupe lace border, to create his own take on the iconic footwear.

Sachs, 52, is an artist and a friend of Frank, who has previously helped the singer with his stage design, and created the trainers earlier this year for an October release to withstand the cold and wet weather.

Writing in response to the Instagram post, Sach wrote: ''Good work #brocolage.''

The hashtag is an artistic term for something that's constructed from a diverse array of available materials.

Frank also recently made his secret Instagram profile public.

The 'Channel Orange' hitmaker has been posting away unknowingly to his fans since May 2017, under the username ''@blonded'' and in November, he finally allowed the world to see his posts, and he's gathered over a million followers since then.

Alongside a mirror selfie showing off his six-pack, the 'Swim Good' hitmaker simply wrote: ''Welcome.''

Other images shared on the photo-sharing app include ones of Frank with his pals Tyler, the Creator, SZA and Zoë Kravitz.