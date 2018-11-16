Frank Ocean lets the public see his secret Instagram profile he's been using since 2017.
Frank Ocean has made his secret Instagram profile public.
The 31-year-old star has been posting away unknowingly to his fans since May 2017, under the username ''@blonded'' - which at the time of writing has almost 400,000 followers - and on Thursday (15.11.18) he finally allowed the world to see his posts.
Alongside a mirror selfie showing off his six-pack, the 'Swim Good' hitmaker simply wrote: ''Welcome.''
Other images shared on the photo-sharing app include ones of Frank with his pals Tyler, the Creator, SZA and Zoë Kravitz.
The ''Nikes' star is famously private and rarely gives interviews, however, in 2016, he admitted he may never release another album.
The singer decided that after splitting from Def Jam Recordings, he didn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and might stick to a ''half-a-song format''.
In the rare chat, he said: ''Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format.''
Frank said it was important for him to self-release his first album in five years, 'Blonde', because he wouldn't have to worry about how it would do in the charts like his previous albums including 2012's 'Channel Orange'.
He said: ''With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records.''
He also teased that he could be moving away from music to try something new that he is a ''novice'' at.
He said: ''I believe that I am one of the best in the world at what I do, and that's all I ever wanted to be.
''It's more interesting for me to figure out how to be superior in areas where I'm naive, where I am a novice.''
Since the interview, Frank has released a slew of singles such as 2017's 'Biking' featuring Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator, 'Lens' and 'Protector'.
However, he hinted in an essay for i:D magazine that fans may be in store for a treat this year.
He wrote: ''If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen.''
Frank also has had own Beats 1 show 'Blonded Radio', which ran from February to August 2017.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.