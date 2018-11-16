Frank Ocean has made his secret Instagram profile public.

The 31-year-old star has been posting away unknowingly to his fans since May 2017, under the username ''@blonded'' - which at the time of writing has almost 400,000 followers - and on Thursday (15.11.18) he finally allowed the world to see his posts.

Alongside a mirror selfie showing off his six-pack, the 'Swim Good' hitmaker simply wrote: ''Welcome.''

Other images shared on the photo-sharing app include ones of Frank with his pals Tyler, the Creator, SZA and Zoë Kravitz.

The ''Nikes' star is famously private and rarely gives interviews, however, in 2016, he admitted he may never release another album.

The singer decided that after splitting from Def Jam Recordings, he didn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and might stick to a ''half-a-song format''.

In the rare chat, he said: ''Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format.''

Frank said it was important for him to self-release his first album in five years, 'Blonde', because he wouldn't have to worry about how it would do in the charts like his previous albums including 2012's 'Channel Orange'.

He said: ''With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records.''

He also teased that he could be moving away from music to try something new that he is a ''novice'' at.

He said: ''I believe that I am one of the best in the world at what I do, and that's all I ever wanted to be.

''It's more interesting for me to figure out how to be superior in areas where I'm naive, where I am a novice.''

Since the interview, Frank has released a slew of singles such as 2017's 'Biking' featuring Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator, 'Lens' and 'Protector'.

However, he hinted in an essay for i:D magazine that fans may be in store for a treat this year.

He wrote: ''If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen.''

Frank also has had own Beats 1 show 'Blonded Radio', which ran from February to August 2017.