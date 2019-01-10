Frank Ocean made his Instagram profile public because the way he was being portrayed ''wasn't even close to correct''.

The 31-year-old star had been secretly posting away unknowingly to his fans since May 2017, under the username ''@blonded'', but in November, he finally let his fans have an insight to his daily life.

Since then his account has gone from around 400,000 followers to 1.1 million.

Frank says he made his profile open to all because he wants to be in ''control'' of his public image.

In an interview with February's edition of GQ Magazine, he explained: ''I feel like there was dissonance between how I was seen by the audience and where I was actually.

''I feel like between the numbers of zero to ten, in between every number there's infinity, you know?

''I would describe a person as the space between the symbols, beyond the language. ''That dissonance - the word being a big container for how I was feeling ... the way I was seen was not even close to correct. It's still not correct, either.''

Frank rarely gives interviews but feels that when he does, the focus tends to be on the one thing he's working on, which makes the ''stakes higher''.

He concluded: ''With some pop stars, the idea of them is maybe more balanced or fully formed: a half-dozen magazine covers, x amount of interviews, a daily influx of media.

''When you're completely minimal with media, there's a lot of pressure on whatever one thing you're doing, the stakes are higher.

''Social media helps that, 'cause you're fully in control and can message that how you want.''

The first image Frank shared to the app was a mirror selfie showing off his six-pack.

The 'Swim Good' hitmaker simply captioned it: ''Welcome.''

Other images on his profile include ones of the musician with his pals Tyler, the Creator, SZA and Zoe Kravitz.

More recently he has shared pictures of his fashion designs and studio snaps, suggesting new music is on the way.

Frank hasn't released an album since 'Blonde' in 2016, his most recent singles are 2017's 'Biking' featuring Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator, 'Lens' and 'Protector'.

And he previously admitted he doesn't plan on sticking to the record format in the future.

He said: ''With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records.''