Frank Lampard is set to be named this year's recipient of the Legends of Football honour.

The former Chelsea and England international midfielder - who played 106 times for his country and captured the UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles and four FA Cups during his club career - is excited to be mentioned amongst previous winners, such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Alan Shearer.

He said: ''It's a real honour for me to receive the Legends Of Football award this year.

''Just seeing my name mentioned amongst those past winners is something to cherish. I'm looking forward to the dinner on October 8th. I hope to see you there.''

The event - which takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London later this year - has been running since 1996 in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Lampard began his career at West Ham United, before spending 13 years as an integral part of the Chelsea team, and then moving on to spells at Manchester City and MLS side New York City.

Geoff Shreeves, Chairman of Legends Of Football, said: ''Legends Of Football has become a coveted badge of honour for the greatest footballers over the last 21 years and Frank Lampard fully deserves this honour.

''His outstanding career saw him win every possible domestic trophy as well as breaking numerous individual records. We can't wait to celebrate an extraordinary career.''

Tickets for the event can be found at http://www.lofootball.co.uk, with prices starting at £4,500 for a standard table, including a four-course meal, drinks reception and a full evening of entertainment for a table of ten, while more exclusive packages are also available.

The Legends of Football Hall of Fame - Award recipients:

1996 No recipient (Jimmy Greaves Guest of Honour)

1997 John Charles CBE

1998 Sir Stanley Matthews CBE (George Best Guest of Honour)

1999 Nat Lofthouse OBE

2000 Brian Clough OBE

2001 Sir Bobby Robson CBE

2002 Sir Bobby Charlton CBE

2003 Tony Adams MBE

2004 Kenny Dalglish MBE

2005 Sir Alex Ferguson CBE

2006 Alan Shearer OBE, DL

2007 Teddy Sheringham MBE

2008 Denis Law CBE

2009 Harry Redknapp

2010 Eric Cantona

2011 José Mourinho

2012 The Premier League ''500 Club''

2013 Pelé

2014 Ryan Giggs OBE

2015 David Beckham OBE

2016 The Premier League ''100 Club''

2017 Steven Gerrard MBE