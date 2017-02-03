Frank Lampard has ambitions of becoming a Hollywood actor.

The former Chelsea soccer ace has held talks over several movie roles in the US, according to his wife Christine Bleakely, who confirmed her husband's acting aspirations after the 38-year-old hunk announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday (02.02.17).

Asked about the acting rumours, Christine, 38, told OK! Online: ''Interestingly, there is some truth in that.

''Frank has been in talks and been approached by several people about appearing in a Hollywood movie.

''I can't say anything else about it at all but watch this space.''

In a lengthy Instagram post announcing his exit from soccer, Lampard - who has daughters Luna, nine, and Isla, 11, with his ex-fiancee Elen Rivas - wrote: ''After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I'm immensely proud of the trophies I've won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.

''I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much.''

Frank is set to study to become a qualified soccer coach, but also admitted to being interested in pursuing other ambitions away from the game.

He said: ''Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.''